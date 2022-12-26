SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,558 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Murphy Oil makes up about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,754 shares of company stock worth $13,915,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MUR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

