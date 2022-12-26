SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $34,656,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 256,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.83. 10,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,076. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $643.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBOW. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.