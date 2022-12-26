SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.07. 4,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,902. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.78.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.51 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

