SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Herc accounts for approximately 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,657,077.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

