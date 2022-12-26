SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $817,000 in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,637.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,379 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 54,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 39.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

