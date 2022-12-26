SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $748,000 Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cohu by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cohu by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.57. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,609. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

