SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $766,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,630. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

