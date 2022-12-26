SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The GEO Group makes up 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,852,000 after buying an additional 1,738,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after purchasing an additional 347,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The GEO Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The GEO Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

