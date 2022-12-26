Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Superior Plus stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

