SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Reduced by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.85. 10,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,877. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $752.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

