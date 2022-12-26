Synapse Price Up 14.6% This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $96.46 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

