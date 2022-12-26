Tangible (TNGBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $851.92 or 0.05055231 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00498189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.46 or 0.29517941 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars.

