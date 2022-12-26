Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. Tantech has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $119.88.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.