Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 519,444 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 8.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 356,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

