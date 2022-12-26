Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Telecom Argentina stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. 954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,004. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

