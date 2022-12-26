Tellor One Day Volume Tops $6.31 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $13.49 or 0.00079923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $31.38 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $864.38 or 0.05127862 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00501014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.94 or 0.29685334 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,756 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
