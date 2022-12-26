TerraClassicUSD Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $209.37 million and approximately $42.10 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069282 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00054216 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008018 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022841 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000209 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,613,951 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,728,554 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
