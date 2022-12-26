Terran Coin Price Reaches $1.52 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and $1.32 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00009041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

