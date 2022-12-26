Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 0.8%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.84. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

