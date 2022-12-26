Tezos One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.03 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Tezos has a market cap of $727.37 million and $9.03 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00026086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007509 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,526,323 coins and its circulating supply is 921,093,866 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

