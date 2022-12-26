The Graph Price Hits $0.0598 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $521.45 million and $25.65 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,546,134,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,716,242,186 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

