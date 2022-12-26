The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $649.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hackett Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth $2,522,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

