The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
The Hackett Group Trading Up 2.7 %
The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $649.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.