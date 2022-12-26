The Sandbox (SAND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64.21 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $664.58 million and approximately $64.21 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

