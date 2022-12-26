The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 34,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $71.74. 173,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

