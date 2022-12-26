The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Trading Up 4.8%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

The Swatch Group Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

