The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Toro Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTC opened at $112.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.57.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 22.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Toro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

