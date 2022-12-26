The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Toro comprises 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Toro worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,560,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.98. 36,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

