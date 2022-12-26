The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.0 %

Trade Desk Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 108,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,463. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.