Threshold Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $157.92 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014064 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00227208 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01587757 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,433,378.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.