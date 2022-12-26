Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading Down 0.8%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 28,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

TORXF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

