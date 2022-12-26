TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 25th

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 83.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

NYSE TRTX opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 177.12 and a quick ratio of 177.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

