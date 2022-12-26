Tribe Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $92.62 million and $796,275.92 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $855.14 or 0.05078881 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00497967 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.84 or 0.29505048 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.