Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.38. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

