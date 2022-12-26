Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.38. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.60.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.