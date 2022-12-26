Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 22.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 41.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.8 %

TRMK traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. 8,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,952. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.