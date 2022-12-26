Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Richard Goudis acquired 254,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard Goudis purchased 254,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.97. 56,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,752. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Stories

