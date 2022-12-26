U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Shares Down 0.8%

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.50. 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.
U.S. Financials Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50.
U.S. Financials Income Fund Company Profile
U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.
