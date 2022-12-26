U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 2.8 %

SLCA opened at $12.48 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $944.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 283.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.