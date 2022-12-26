UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Up 0.8%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $381.32 and last traded at $381.32. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBGX. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

