UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

UCBJF stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. UCB has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

