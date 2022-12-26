Ultra Price Reaches $0.19 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $56.60 million and $462,083.44 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,886.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00608910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00259588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00039137 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059330 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18899738 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $484,829.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

