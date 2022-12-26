UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.73 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $2.73 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00021153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00417287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018153 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.61304392 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,730,832.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

