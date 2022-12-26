USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion and $1.48 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.38 or 0.05127862 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00501014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.94 or 0.29685334 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,472,842,927 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.