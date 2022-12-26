V2X (NYSE:VVX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Price Performance

VVX stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.94. V2X has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

V2X Company Profile

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $958.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.75 million. V2X had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that V2X will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.