V2X (NYSE:VVX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
V2X Price Performance
VVX stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.94. V2X has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $48.75.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
