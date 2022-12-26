V2X (NYSE:VVX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2022

TheStreet downgraded shares of V2X (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

V2X Price Performance

VVX stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.94. V2X has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $958.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.75 million. V2X had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that V2X will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.