Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.93 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005772 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.93 million and $8,983.53 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $880.64 or 0.05225772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00497817 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.62 or 0.29495910 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

