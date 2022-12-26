Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lessened by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 24,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,051,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 200,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 152,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 787,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

