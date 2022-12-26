Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.30. 8,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,652. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

