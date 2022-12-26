Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $351.87. The stock had a trading volume of 218,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,438. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.33 and its 200 day moving average is $358.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

