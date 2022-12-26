Velas Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $54.53 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $54.53 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022841 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,393,452,644 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

