Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 106.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

