Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.63 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $30,482.65 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,847.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00416503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00866345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00095767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00607545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00257251 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,751,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.